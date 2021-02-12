Industry News: Shelley Duval, Michael Bay, GOT and More!

SHELLEY DUVALL TALKS FLEEING HOLLYWOOD: For the first time since a controversial 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, Shelley Duvall is speaking out. She sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her legacy and the trauma of crying “all day” filming The Shining opposite Jack Nicholson. She said of director Stanley Kubrick: “Kubrick doesn't print anything until at least the 35th take. Thirty-five takes, running and crying and carrying a little boy, it gets hard. And full performance from the first rehearsal. That's difficult.” She added: “Your body rebels. It says: 'Stop doing this to me. I don't want to cry every day.' And sometimes just that thought alone would make me cry. To wake up on a Monday morning, so early, and realize that you had to cry all day because it was scheduled — I would just start crying. I'd be like, 'Oh no, I can't, I can't.' And yet I did it. I don't know how I did it. Jack said that to me, too. He said, 'I don't know how you do it.' “

MICHAEL BAY THRILLER CASTS REMI ADELEKE: Michael Bay is teaming up with Remi Adeleke on Ambulance. He previously appeared in Bay’s 6 Underground and Transformers: The Last Night. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, Moses Ingram, rapper Wale Folarin, Cedric Sanders, Jackson White, Colin Woodell and Olivia Stambouliah also star.

GOT EXPANSION: Casey Bloys sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss Game of Thrones’ expansion plans. The content chief said: “The way we try to approach it is not by saying, ‘We need five shows within three years,’ but ‘What are the stories worth telling?’ We've been developing multiple takes on different worlds. The one I want to do is the one that I think is best creatively. I prefer to make it about the stories and the showrunners and their vision as opposed to hitting some arbitrary target for the right number of shows.”

JODIE TURNER-SMITH AS ANNE BOLEYN: Fans can get their first look at Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn, the most notorious of Henry VIII‘s wives. The show is set to air later this year on the UK’s Channel 5.