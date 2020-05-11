Industry News: Shirley, Younger, Upload and More!

PRPhotos.com

SHIRLEY TRAILER DROPS: A new trailer for Shirley, a Sundance Film Festival pickup starring Elisabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg has dropped. The period thriller, directed by Josephine Decker, follows the story of Rose (Odessa Young) and Fred (Logan Lerman) as they move into a home owned by Stanley (Stuhlbarg) and the famous horror writer Shirley’s (Moss) home. The ensuing craziness inspires Jackson’s next work.

YOUNGER SPINOFF? Younger may be going the franchise route. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ViacomCBS is teaming up with Darren Star to build a spinoff created around Hilary Duff‘s character. Details are still being sketched out, and TBD where it will land.

UPLOAD RENEWED: Amazon’s sci-fi comedy Upload, from The Office creator Greg Daniels, will get a second season. Upload is set in 2033, when people can choose to upload their consciousness to a virtual afterlife when they die.

GOLDEN GLOBES CHANGES RULES: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association continues to tweak its rules for the Golden Globes amid coronavirus disruption. For now, HFPA is putting pause on the rule that foreign films must be released between October 1 and December 31 prior to the awards. Instead, films “that had a bona fide theatrical release planned to begin in their country of origin during the period from March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in that country have generally reopened, may instead be released in any country in any format (e.g. a motion picture format such as in theatres or on pay-per-view or a television format such as subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.) and will still be eligible for the Golden Globe foreign-language motion picture awards.”