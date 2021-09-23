Industry News: SNL, Eddie Murphy, Fantastic Beasts + More!

PRPhotos.com

NETFLIX ACQUIRES RIGHTS TO ROALD DAHL'S CATALOG: Netflix announced Wednesday (Sept. 22nd) that it is joining forces with the Roald Dahl Story Company to “bring some of the world’s most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.” Dahl's catalog includes classics like Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Matilda, and James and the Giant Peach.

FARRAH ABRAHAM RETURNS TO MTV: Farrah Abraham will be returning to MTV in a Teen Mom spin-off series. An insider tells E! News that the 30-year-old star is currently filming a Big Brother style reality show with other Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members.

'FANTASTIC BEASTS' SETS PREMIERE DATE: The third installment of the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will hit theaters during Easter weekend next year. According to the Deadline, the studio announced Wednesday (Sept. 22nd) that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will premiere on April 15th, 2022.

EDDIE MURPHY SIGNS THREE-PICTURE DEAL WITH AMAZON STUDIOS: Eddie Murphy has signed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios. Variety reports that the comedian will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and the studio, with the potential to star in them. Murphy previously collaborated with Amazon on Coming 2 America.

OWEN WILSON TO HOST 'SNL' PREMIERE: Owen Wilson is set to host the October 2nd premiere of Saturday Night Live. SNL also announced Wednesday (Sept. 22nd) that Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis are set to host some of the remaining October episodes of Season 47.