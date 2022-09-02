Industry News: SNL, Lindsay Lohan, Seth Rogen + More!

'SNL' DROPS THREE MORE CAST MEMBERS: Saturday Night Live has parted with three more cast members. Deadline reports that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor and Aristotle Athari will not be returning for Season 48.

'DR. QUINN' STARS TO REUNITE FOR LIFETIME MOVIE: Get ready for a Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman reunion on Lifetime. According to TV Line, Joe Lando and Jane Seymour, the stars of the long-running CBS drama, will reunite for a made for the made-forTV film, A Christmas Spark.

NETFLIX ANNOUNCES SECOND LINDSAY LOHAN PROJECT: Netflix has announced another project with Lindsay Lohan. The 36-year-old actress is set to appear in the romantic comedy, Irish Wish. The streamer previously announced that she will star in the holiday rom-com, Falling For Christmas, which will premiere in November.

PAUL DANO, SETH ROGEN, SEBASTIAN STAN AND PETE DAVIDSON TEAM UP FOR 'DUMB MONEY': Sources tell Deadline that Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson are on board for Black Bear Pictures’ Dumb Money, an adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network. Craig Gillespie will direct.