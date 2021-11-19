Industry News: SNL, Queer Eye, Emily In Paris + More!

Getty Images

BILLIE EILISH TO HOST 'SNL': Billie Eilish will host Saturday Night Live for the first time. SNL announced Thursday (Nov. 18th) that the singer will be both the host and the musical guest on December 11th. Other musicians who have pulled double duty including Nick Jonas, Harry Styles, and Britney Spears.

QUEER EYE TO RETURN NEXT MONTH: Netflix announced Queer Eye will return for a sixth season Dec. 31st. The hosts will head to Texas and teased the new season with a promotional video featuring western activities.

MINDY KALING AYS NEW SERIES IS INSPIRED BY HER TIME IN COLLEGE: Mindy Kaling says the inspiration for her new show, ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ stemmed from her time in college minus the sexual aspects. She told The Hollywood Reporter, “That’s all my imagination or the experiences of my more romantically advanced writing staff. All the fear about grades and not fitting in, that I pulled from my own experience.” All installments of the series will drop by December 9th.

JOHAH HILL TO PLAY JERRY GARCIA: Jonah Hill and Martin Scorsese will reunite for a new Grateful Dead biopic. The pair first worked together on The Wolf of Wall Street. Hill will help produce as well as star as Jerry Garcia.

'EMILY IN PARIS' TO RETURN IN DECEMBER: The first look at Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ has been released. The premiere is set for December 22nd. The most streamed comedy series on Netflix in 2020 follows Emily (Lily Collins) as she navigates her dream job as a social media strategist living in Paris post breakup.