Industry News: Sofia Vergara, Luca, Jordan Peele and More!

WALMART RECRUITS SOFIA VERGARA FOR COOKING SHOWS: Walmart has launched Walmart Cookshop with the interactive video company, Eko. The site will feature 22 how-to cooking episodes featuring Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo, Jamie Oliver, Patti LaBelle and Ree Drummond (aka the Pioneer Woman), plus recipes from BuzzFeed‘s Tasty. Viewers will be able customize some ingredients; the shows also allow viewers to buy products from Walmart for pickup or delivery.

LUCA TEASER DROPS: The Disney-Pixar animated feature Luca has dropped its first teaser. The voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli and Jim Gaffigan. Disney and Pixar describe Luca as “a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer.”

THE TWILIGHT ZONE NIXED: The Twilight Zone will not return on CBS All Access when it rebrands as Paramount+. The anthology was hosted by Jordan Peele and it was a mutual decision. “Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age,” Paramount+ head of programming Julie McNamara said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “They upheld the classic series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today's viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come.”

NURSES YANKED: NBC is pulling the season finale of Nurses from its digital platforms following criticism from Jewish organization on what they deem to be an anti-Semitic story line.

REPORT: BRAVO FILMING 'HOUSEWIVES' SPINOFF: Reports say that Bravo is filming a Real Housewives spinoff show that will feature starts from different franchises. According to The Jasmine Brand, a source revealed that “eight to ten ladies will go on a trip and stay in a home together at a tropical location.” It will allegedly air on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.” Meanwhile, @Alloveranthony of Dataminr reported that the ladies will allegedly film in Mexico in April and so far Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been casted. Other names that have been mentioned are Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York, Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York, Teresa Guidice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Melissa Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.