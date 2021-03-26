Industry News: Spencer, Oprah Winfrey, All the Queen’s Men and More!

PRPhotos.com

SPENCER STARTS SHOOTING: Pablo Larrain’s Spencer has recruited Poldark’s Jack Farthing to star as Prince Charles. Filming has started, with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and the story follows one weekend in the life of Diana on Christmas holidays at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The film will bow in fall of 2021.

OPRAH WINFREY TO INTERVIEW AMANDA GORMAN: Oprah Winfrey will sit down with poet laureate Amanda Gorman for The Oprah Conversation on AppleTV Plus today (Friday). “Amanda Gorman is a young woman who stepped into a moment in history with enormous grace and dignity,” said Winfrey in a statement. “I was enthralled by her youthful spirit from the first moment we met, and very much looked forward to hearing her unpack all that has happened to her the past few months.”

ALL THE QUEEN’S MEN REVEALS CAST: BET+ has revealed the cast for its male exotic dancer series All The Queen’s Men, based off Christian Keye’s book, Ladies Night, from Tyler Perry Studios. Eva Marcille, Skyh Alvester Black,Candace Maxwell, Raquel Palmer, Michael ‘Bolo’ Bolwaire, Keith Swift, Dion Rome, Jeremy Williams and Keyes are among the cast members.

HOMELAND STAR DAVID HAREWOOD TO FRONT DOCUMENTARY ON BLACKFACE: Homeland and Supergirl actor David Harewood is to front a BBC Two documentary on blackface minstrelsy. Blackface With David Harewood will explore the origins of blackface in early 19th-century America.