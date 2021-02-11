Industry News: Stanley Kubrick, Casablanca, Redwall and More!

PRPhotos.com

UNMADE KUBRICK GETTING FILM TREATMENT: Bruce Hendricks and Galen Walker have optioned the rights to the late Stanley Kubrick‘s project, Lunatic at Large, and plan to adapt it into a feature. This was one of three films found in the director’s library at his death in 1999. His oeuvre includes The Shining and Eyes Wide Shut. Plot deets are under wraps, but it is being described as a film-noir thriller.

CASABLANCA AND AUSTIN POWERS MASK UP: WarnerMedia has teamed up with CDC on a PSA that serves a reminder to “Mask Up.” The spot shows Austin Powers in Goldmember, Casablanca, Creed, Birds of Prey, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, IT, The Joker, Justice League, The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Matrix, Mad Max: Fury Road and Wonder Woman re-imagined with characters wearing face masks. “WarnerMedia is proud to help educate and inform our fans about the importance of mask wearing during this pandemic,” said Dennis Williams, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility, WarnerMedia. “Wearing a mask is an effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit. Mask wearing is a simple step we all can take to show up and support our communities during this difficult time.”

NETFLIX OPTIONS REDWALL: Netflix has snagged the rights to Brian Jacques‘ Redwall books series. The Penguin Random House Children series have sold 30 million copies worldwide and share the story of heroic animals inhabiting the forest haven of Redwall Abbey. “Brian often travelled the globe to tell his Redwall stories to young audiences, more often than not at their schools,” said Alan Ingram, representative of The Redwall Abbey Company, which owns Jacques’ intellectual property after he died in 2011. “Brian would have been very happy to see that Netflix shares his joy and desire to bring his stories to life as a new universe of films, series and potentially much more for audiences of all ages to enjoy.”

RED BIRD LANE NIXED: HBO Max is not going to proceed with Red Bird Lane, a drama pilot starring Susan Sarandon. The thriller followed eight strangers who arrive at an isolated home for different reasons, only to find that a series of sinister events awaits. Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiana Dourif, Dizzie Harris, Tara Lynne Barr and Crispin Glover co-starred.