Industry News: Stanley Tucci, Harvey Weinstein, The Umbrella and More!

PRPhotos.com

STANLEY TUCCI HEADED TO AMC: Stanley Tucci is set to star in La Fortuna from The Others’ director Alejandro Amenabar. The Hunger Games and Big Night actor will star in limited series with AMC co-producing with Spain's Movistar+ and MOD Pictures. Production kicks off in Spain this week, with production to move to North America later this year. “These days shooting a series such as this one is a big challenge that all our team takes on with enormous enthusiasm and responsibility,” said Amenábar. “La Fortuna is fundamentally about optimism and the will to fight. Alex Ventura's journey is also ours. We aim to fully succeed, but above all we hope to offer the audience a good dose of excitement and entertainment next year.”

WEINSTEIN WANTS BANKRUPTCY COURT TO TAKE OVER REJECTED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SETTLEMENT: Harvey Weinstein‘s legal team wants a bankruptcy court to take over the $18.875 million sexual misconduct settlement rejected by U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein during a July 14. Now, attorneys for The Weinstein Company‘s estate want to take a revised plan directly to federal bankruptcy court judge Mary F. Walrath and remove Hellerstein from the case. “The revised framework provides that, in lieu of class action treatment of the sexual misconduct claims, such claims will be placed into a single class in a chapter 11 plan of liquidation and administered in much the same way that many other mass tort cases are handled in bankruptcy cases — without the need for a certified class in a class action lawsuit,” states the filing. “While this is not the appropriate pleading to describe the full terms of the Revised Plan, for present purposes it is important to note two things about it: first, under the Revised Plan, releases will be granted in favor of Harvey Weinstein only on an affirmative opt-in basis; and second, the global settlement embodied in the Revised Plan will be implemented solely through the Bankruptcy Court-supervised plan process, with no further involvement of the District Court in the pending class action.”

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY DROPS TEASER: A new sneak peek of The Umbrella Academy shows season 2 kicking off with a bang. Netflix dropped a teaser Wednesday, featuring Aidan Gallagher‘s Number Five touching down in Dallas to search for his siblings in the Lone Star state. The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse Comics by Gerard Way. Gallagher, Ellen Page, Tom Hooper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Justin H. Min will reprise their roles in season 2.

JEOPARDY! AND WHEEL OF FORTUNE RESUME PRODUCTION: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are resuming production soon, the studios say. Protocols have been put in place to keep contestants, staff, crew and talent safe. A spokesperson told People: “While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! they have come to love when the season starts.”