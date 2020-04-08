Industry News: Stars in the House, Extraction, All Rise and More!

PRPhotos.com

NEW STARS IN THE HOUSE SET: The casts of Young Sheldon, Desperate Housewives, Jessie and Barry will reunite for a livestream episode of Stars in the House, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise money for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 benefit. Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Debby Ryan, Iain Armitage, Annie Potts, Peyton List, Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria have signed on. This show is set for Sunday, April 12th at 8 pm.

TRAILER FOR EXTRACTION DROPS: On Tuesday morning, Chris Hemsworth debuted the action-packed trailer for the upcoming Netflix film Extraction. "So happy to finally be able to share the trailer for Extraction with you all! This has been a difficult few months for all of us, and we hope this will provide a bit of entertainment while we are all staying home," the actor wrote on Twitter. Hemsworth, best known for Marvel’s Thor, is teaming up with Avengers: End Game directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who are producing the film, which is helmed by Sam Hargave. Extraction premieres on Netflix on April 24.

CBS’ ALL RISE TO PRODUCE QUARANTINE EPISODE: CBS’ first-year drama All Rise will resume production for an episode about the coronavirus. The episode will be produced virtually, and constitutes a first for a scripted series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode will use FaceTime, Zoom, WebEx and other online tech, and will air May 4th.

PARADIGM LAUNCHES RELIEF FUND: Two weeks after a round of layoffs and pay cuts, and a Paradigm agent filing a $2 million wrongful termination suit against the agency, CEO Sam Gores says he is establishing a $1.1 million relief fund for the 100+ terminated staffers. "The vital and significant actions we took, though necessary for the health of the company, were hard and painful," Gores wrote in a letter obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, calling them the toughest of his 37-year career. "And while immediate action was required, I realize that the way the message was conveyed to you lacked compassion and made you feel alienated from Paradigm."