Industry News: Steve Buscemi, Sylvester Stallone, Atypical and More!

STEVE BUSCEMI, LOLA KIRK, CHRIS MESSINA JOIN THREE SISTERS: Steve Buscemi will return to the New York stage this spring, playing Chebutykin opposite Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in Chekhov‘s Three Sisters. The play stars Gerwig as Masha and Isaac as Vershinin, plus Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Olga, Emily Davis as Natasha, Michael Benjamin Hernandez as Fedotik, John Christopher Jones as Ferapont, Lola Kirke as Irina, Anthony Michael Lopez as Rodhe, Matthew Maher as Tuzenbach, Chris Messina as Solyony, Aaron Clifton Moten as Andrei, Ben Sinclair as Kulygin and Virginia Wing as Anfisa. The show will run May 13-July 12.

SYLVESTER STALLONE’S LITTLE AMERICA IS A PRE-SALES HIT: Little America, an upcoming Sylvester Stallone-toplined thriller has sold very well at the Berlin Film Festival‘s Film Market. Rowan Athale wrote and directed the futuristic film, which follows the story of a mercenary hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter somewhere within a walled city inside Hong Kong, where many Americans fled after the country went bankrupt and turned into a war zone. Production will begin this year.

ATYPICAL RENEWED FOR FINAL SEASON: Netflix has renewed Atypical for a fourth and final season. The new season will include 10 episodes, which will drop in 2021. Creator Robia Rashad said: “I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical. And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

NEON SNAGS RIGHTS TO THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF: NEON has picked up the world rights to Benjamin Ree‘s The Painter and the Thief, which won the world cinema documentary special jury prize at Sundance. The film follows the story of thieves who steal two paintings by Barbora Kysilkova from an Oslo art gallery. The case hits a dead end until Barbora reaches out to one of the thieves and asks to paint him, resulting in a series of portraits and an unlikely friendship.