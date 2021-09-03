Industry News: Steven Soderbergh, ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ and more!

NEW SURPRISE STEVEN SODERBERGH MOVE TO PREMIERE AT TIFF: The Toronto Film Festival will host a surprise screening of a never-before-seen Steven Soderbergh film. The crime drama is called Kimi and stars Zoe Kravitz and Erika Christensen.

'WHITE LOTUS' STAR JAKE LACY TO STAR IN PARAMOUNT FILM: Jake Lacy, who played a character in the recently acclaimed show White Lotus, is set to star in an upcoming Paramount Players film, Significant Others, described as a sci-fi thriller.

'RESERVATION DOGS' RENEWED FOR SECOND SEASON: Hulu has renewed the series Reservation Dogs for a second season, to premiere in 2022; the first season currently touts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH' CANCELLED AFTER ONE SEASON: The CW show The Republic of Sarah has been cancelled after one season. Executive Producer Jeffrey Paul Kind announced the cancellation on Thursday, saying Thank you so much to everyone who watched.”

RYAN O’CONNELL JOINS REIMAGINING OF 'QUEER AS FOLK': Ryan O’Connell is the newest cast member to join the reimagining of the hit British series Queer as Folk, which is set to premiere on Peacock. O’Connell will also serve as co-executive producer and writer.