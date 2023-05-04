Home » Entertainment » Industry News: Succession, Searching For Italy, The Tonight Show + More!

Industry News: Succession, Searching For Italy, The Tonight Show + More!

'SUCCESSION' GETS SUPERSIZED FINALE: Succession’s series finale is getting a supersized runtime. The show’s musical composer Nicholas Britell told Variety: “It’s 90 minutes… It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

STANLEY TUCCI 'PRETTY CONFIDENT' 'SEARCHING FOR ITALY' WILL FIND A NEW HOME: Stanley Tucci is “pretty confident” that his cooking and travel show, Searching for Italy, will find a new home  He told Variety, “We’re talking to different companies. We’ll find out in a few weeks.” CNN canceled the series in December after two years and two Emmy wins for outstanding hosted nonfiction series. 

TRACY MORGAN JOINS 'THE SANTA CLAUSES': Deadline reports that Tracy Morgan will play the Easter Bunny in Season 2 of The Santa Clauses.  

JIMMY FALLON AND SETH MEYERS TO PAY STAFFERS DURING STRIKE: Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are planning to help pay the crews of their late night shows if the writer’s strike continues into a third week.  Sources tell Page Six that NBC is paying staffers through the end of next week and Fallon and Meyers will then pay employees for the third week. 

