Industry News: Sundance, Martin Scorsese, ‘The Aristocats’ + More!

WISCONSIN SCHOOL BANS MILEY, DOLLY DUET FROM CLASS CONCERT: NBC 15 reports Wisconsin educators have banned a first-grade class from performing a Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus duet called “Rainbowland” from the concert roster. The song sings about digging “down deep inside,” to “brush the judgement and fear aside,” and the ban comes after the school superintendent prohibited rainbows or pride flags from being displayed in classrooms along with dismantling the district’s equity and diversity work in 2021.

SUNDANCE SELECTS SIX FELLOWS FOR TRANS POSSIBILITIES INTENSIVE: According to Variety, six people have been awarded fellowships for the Sundance Institute’s Trans Possibilities Intensive which will enable the 2023 fellows to attend a three-day project and professional development intensive during the end of March to advance and amplify trans voices of color.

MARTIN SCORSESE’S ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ WITH LEONARDO DICAPRIO GETS OCTOBER RELEASE DATE: Variety reports Martin Scorsese‘s latest historical drama about murders of native people over oil-rich land will be released in late October. The movie is based on a hit book with the same title—“Killers of the Flower Moon”—and the film will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

QUESTLOVE TO DIRECT LIVE-ACTION REIMAGINING OF DISNEY'S 1970 MOVIE 'THE ARISTOCATS': According to People, Questlove is slated to direct a live-action version of the 1970 Disney movie, ‘The Aristocats.’ The reimagining will give the Oscar-winner creative reigns over the movie’s music, creative direction, and executive production needs.