Industry News: Super Mario Bros., Tiger King, Muppets + More!

CHRIS PRATT TO VOICE SUPER MARIO: Chris Pratt and Charlie Day will voice Mario and Luigi in the forthcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie. Illumination and Nintendo announced the voiceover cast Thursday (Sept. 23rd). Deadline reports that Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach. The rest of the cast includes Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. The film hits theaters on December 21st, 2022.

'TIGER KING 2' IS COMING TO NETFLIX: Netflix announced Thursday (Sept. 23rd) that there is more Tiger King to come. The company teased “more madness and mayhem” for Tiger King Season 2 but did not share specifics about which cast members will be retuning when the series streams later this year. One popular personality from the original who will definitely not be returning is Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin. In a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, Baskin wrote, “I’m refusing to be played again,” and added that she told Tiger King director Rebecca Chaiklin to lose her number.

'MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION' TRAILER DROPS: Muppets Haunted Mansion will premiere on Disney+ Friday, October 8th. The trailer dropped Thursday (Sept. 23rd) and shows Gonzo and Pepe the Prawn attempting to spend one night in the spooky house. The human stars will include Will Arnett as the Ghost Host, Yvette Nicole Brown as The Hearse Driver, Darren Criss as The Caretaker and Taraji P. Henson as The Bride.

'FULL FRONTAL' RENEWED AT TBS: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will has been renewed at TBS for a seventh season. Deadline reports that the late night show will move from Wednesday nights to Thursdays when it returns in January.

ROGER MITCHELL DEAD AT 65: Notting Hill director Roger Mitchell died on Wednesday, Sept. 22nd at the age of 65. The film’s star, Julia Roberts told E! News that Mitchell was “such a kind and gentle man. He always had a sweet grin on his face and a perfect piece of direction to share. I feel so fortunate to have had such a fantastic opportunity to work with him.