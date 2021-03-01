Industry News: Superman, George Clooney, Austin Butler and More!

PRPhotos.com

TA-NEHISI COATS TAPPED FOR SUPERMAN REBOOT: Beloved essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates is set to write a reboot of Superman, with JJ Abrams set to produce. “To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” said Coates in a statement to website Shadow and Act, a website dedicated to the African diaspora in the arts. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero.” Abrams said: “There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

GEORGE CLOONEY, JULIA ROBERTS REUNITE: Ocean’s Eleven alums and longtime pals George Clooney and Julia Roberts will team up once again in Ticket to Paradise, a rom-com that has a divorce couple heading to Bali to stop their daughter’s marriage.

AUSTIN BUTLER AND CALLUM TURNER TO STAR IN BAND OF BROTHERS SEQUEL: Masters of Air has recruited Austin Butler and Callum Turner to star in the Band of Brothers sequel for Apple Studios. The series is based on the book by Donald L. Miller, and follows American bombers in World War II.

HBO MAX OPTIONS MARISSA MEYER’S INSTANT KARMA: Marissa Meyer‘s bestselling novel Instant Karma has been optioned by HBO Max. The book will be developed into a half-hour series with Meyers as exec producer. The story follows overachiever Prudence, who gains an ability to inflict karma on those around her.