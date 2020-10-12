Industry News: Susan Sarandon, Angelina Jolie, Broadway and More!

PRPhotos.com

SUSAN SARANDON SET FOR RED BIRD LANE: HBO Max has set its cast for Red Bird Lane. Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon will lead the cast, with Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiona Dourif, Dizzie Harris and Tara Lynne Barr also starring. The psychological thriller follows eight strangers who arrive at a remote house all for different reasons; upon arrival, they discover that something sinister awaits.

ANGELINA JOLIE AND CHRISTOPH WALTZ IN TALKS FOR EVERY NOTE: Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are in talks to star in Every Note Played, an adaptation of Lisa Genova‘s romantic tale. Jolie would play Karina, an ex-wife of an accomplished pianist (Waltz) who has lost a lot, is estranged from his daughter and has just been diagnosed with ALS. Michael Sucsy is set to direct. “We’re thrilled to be bringing this exceptional filmmaking team together for this emotional, powerful, and ultimately uplifting story,” said STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson.

BROADWAY EXTENDS SHUTDOWN: The Broadway shutdown has been extended to May 20, 2021. Plays were set to resume at the end of 2020. “With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

NETFLIX SNAGS ELF ON THE SHELF: Netflix won an auction for Elf on the Shelf, a family brand owned by Atlanta’s Lumistella Company, which has a line of products that includesthe best-seller The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition. The deal is worth an estimated seven figures, with the streamer snagging permission to develop original stories from the Elf portfolio of brands.