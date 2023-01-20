Industry News: SVU, Bel-Air, Outlander, Tron + More!

TATYANA ALI JOINS 'BEL-AIR': Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali will join the cast of the Peacock reboot, Bel-Air. Variety reports that the actress, who played Ashley Banks on the original series, will recur as Mrs. Hughes, a middle school English teacher who sees something special in Ashley.

BRADLEY WHITFORD TO GUEST STAR ON 'SVU': Bradley Whitford will guest star on the February 23rd episode of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims unit. According to Variety, The Handmaid’s Tale actor will play a professor struggling with early-onset dementia who confesses to a murder. The episode will be directed by Mariska Hargitay.

'TRON 3' MOVES FORWARD WITH JARED LETO: Tron 3 is moving forward at Disney with Jared Leto as its star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joachim Ronning is in talks to direct a script from Jesse Wigutow. Tron: Ares will follow 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

'OUTLANDER' TO END AFTER SEASON 8: Starz announced Thursday (January 19th) that Outlander will conclude at the end of its 10-episode-long eighth season. In addition, the network has ordered to series, Outlander: Blood of my Blood, a prequel centered on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s Parents, Ellen Mackenzie and Brian Fraser.

'GOSSIP GIRL' CANCELLED AT HBO MAX: Gossip Girl will not see a third season at HBO Max. Showrunner Joshua Safran tweeted Thursday (January 19th), “So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project.”