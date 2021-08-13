Industry News: Sylvester Stallone, Theresa Caputo, Gina Carano + More!

Getty Images

SYLVESTER STALLONE NABS SIX NO. 1 FILMS IN SIX DECADES: Deadline reports that Sylvester Stallone has managed to name six No. 1 films in six straight decades. The most recent is The Suicide Squad preceded by The Expendables, Driven, Cliffhanger, Rambo First Blood, and Rocky.

THERESA CAPUTO CRITICIZED FOR 9/11 SPECIAL: Theresa Caputo is under fire for her upcoming 9/11 special. On Thursday (Aug. 12th) TLC announced there will be brand-new special titled Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11. According to the trailer, Theresa will connect with the family members of loved ones who passed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Angry commenters are lashing out, accusing her of and the network of capitalizing on a tragic event.

GINA CARANO REVEALS HER NEXT PROJECT: Gina Carano has announced her first big role since getting fired from The Mandalorian. The Deadpool actress will produce and star in a revenge film to be released by the Daily Wire. According to Page Six, the yet-to-be-titled action film will feature Carano as a strong-willed woman looking to hunt down the serial killer trucker who tried to murder her.

NEW HOME ALONE MOVIE DROPS IN NOVEMBER: Disney+ will be introducing a sixth Home Alone movie this November. Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell will start streaming on Friday, Nov. 12th.