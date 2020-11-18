Industry News: Terence Winter, Rachel Bloom, Pieces of a Woman and More!

PRPhotos.com

TERENCE WINTER EXITS THE BATMAN SPINOFF: A new showrunner is being sought after Terence Winter left The Batman spinoff set to air on HBO Max. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that creative differences led to the split. The show was picked up straight to series in July and was set to be a companion series to the film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The film is now set to bow March 4, 2022.

RACHEL BLOOM TALKS MENTAL HEALTH: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom is opening up about her mental health struggles in her new memoir, I Want To Be Where the Normal People are. Out Tuesday, the book is a mix of essays and narratives tracing her rise to stardom. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was personal, but Rebecca Bunch is not me. Our lives are very, very different. So I felt like there was a lot about my point of view that I wanted to share,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter.

PIECES OF A WOMAN TRAILER DROPS: Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf star in the Martin Scorsese-produced drama for Netflix, Pieces of a Woman, has shared a trailer. The streamer will launch the movie January 7th, with a theater bow set for December 30th.

ALEC BALDWIN, KELSEY GRAMMER SET COMEDY: Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer are set to star in an as-yet-untitled comedy on ABC. The show will follow three men who were roommates and best friends in their 20s until their lives and egos drove them apart. Now they are reuniting, decades later. The show will bow next year, and the third roommate will be cast at a later date.