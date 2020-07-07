Industry News: Terrence Malick, Ennio Morricone, Pharrell Williams and More!

PRPhotos.com

TERRENCE MALICK’S THE BOOK OF VISION TO OPEN VENICE: The Terrence Malick-produced English-language costume drama The Book of Vision, directed by Italy’s Carlo Hinterman, will open the Venice Film Festival on September 2nd. Venice is set to be the first major international film festival to hold an in-person event post-COVID. The show will go on September 2-12th. Game of Thrones’ Charles Dance and Outlander’s Lotte Verbeek star. The film follows a doctor/patient relationship, told from the perspective of a medical student (Verbeek).

ENNIO MORRICONE DIES: Ennio Morricone, beloved for his legendary compositions for 400+ films, including The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966), all Giuseppe Tornatore‘s films from the much-loved Cinema Paradiso onwards, The Battle Of Algiers, Dario Argento’s Animal Trilogy, Days Of Heaven, The Thing, The Mission, The Untouchables, Bugsy and Ripley’s Game, has died at age 91. In 2016, he won an Oscar for his score on Quentin Tarantino‘s film The Hateful Eight.

VIENNA BLOOD RENEWED: Vienna Blood, the adaptation of Frank Tallis‘ novels, has been renewed for a second season on BBC Two and PBS. Sherlock writer Steve Thompson and Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) are writing and directing again.

NETFLIX GREENLIGHTS PHARRELL WILLIAMS SERIES: Netflix is teaming up with Pharrell Williams on a new project, dubbed Voices of Fire. The docu-series will explore the singer’s hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia, and its road to building one of the world’s most beloved gospel choirs. The project is set to premiere on Netflix this year. Williams’ uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and his core team of gospel leaders will be the focus.