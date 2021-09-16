Industry News: The Bodyguard, West Side Story, The Morning Show + More!

PRPhotos.com

A 'BODYGUARD' REMAKE IS IN THE WORKS: A reimagining of the iconic Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard is in the works at Warner Bros. Matthew Lopez, the Tony nominated playwright of The Inheritence has been hired to pen the script. According to Variety, combos from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been floated, but no cast has been set.

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE JOINS 'WEDNESDAY': Gwendoline Christie is set as a lead in Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live action Addams Family series for Netflix. Deadline reports that the Game of Thrones alum will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who has an axe to grind with her former classmate, Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Jenna Ortega stars in the titular role while Luis Guzman is set to play Gomez Addams.

'THE MORNING SHOW' STARS WANT TO INTERVIEW JULIA ROBERTS: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have big plans for the future of The Morning Show. The duo recently told E! News’ Daily Pop that they want to do a big celebrity interview on the fictional news show. Aniston said she’d love to do a “meta” interview with Julia Roberts with Witherspoon adding that they should have “four glasses of wine and then interview celebrities." The second season of The Morning Show debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday (Sept. 17th).

'WEST SIDE STORY' TRAILER DROPS: The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story dropped Wednesday (Sept. 15th). The preview, clocking in at more than two-minutes in length shows the classic forbidden love between Ansel Elgort’s Tony and Rachel Zegler’s Maria. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for her performance in the original film also appears in the film.