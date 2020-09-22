Industry News: The Croods, Mandalorian, In Memoriam and More!

PRPhotos.com

THE CROODS TRAILER DROPS: DreamWorks has released a trailer for its upcoming animated film The Croods: A New Age. Emma Stone‘s character Eep introduces the Croods as they search for the “perfect place to call home.” They discover the perfect digs, only to discover the Bettermans already live there. Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener and Cloris Leachman also star, along with new recruits Kelly Marie Tran, Leslie Mann and Peter Dinklage. The Croods drops November 25th.

DISNEY PLOTS MERCH BLITZ FOR THE MANDALORIAN: When the Mandalorian premiered in November 2019, Baby Yoda became a global obsession, but fans were not able to buy Yoda toys because of the secrecy surrounding the new character. As Disney+ prepares to bow the second season October 30th, a merchandizing blitz is planned, with new products debuting every seven days for nine weeks on Mando Mondays, from October 26-December 21. Toys, books, comics and apparel will all be rolled out.

IN MEMORIUM SNUBS: While many late stars were honored during the Emmys’ In Memoriam segment, Kelly Preston, Kobe Bryant and Nick Cordero were overlooked, many pointed out afterwards. Among those honored: Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera, James Lipton, Jerry Stiller, Kirk Douglas and Chadwick Boseman.

FUSE MEDIA SNAGS TRANS MAKEOVER SERIES: Fuse Media has snapped up the transgender makeover series Clothes Minded for the U.S. from Canadian LGBTQ+ TV channel OUTtv and Vice Studios. The series will tackle gender identity and help trans and gender nonconforming people find a look that reflects their inner selves. Model and activist Richie Shazam and musician and activist Lucas Silveira will host Clothes Minded.