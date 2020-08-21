Industry News: The Crown, Ashley Graham, The Girlfriend Experience and More!

PRPhotos.com

THE CROWN SETS SEASON 4 PREMIERE: The Crown is ready for its closeup. Season 4 of the Netflix hit will bow November 15th. The news was delivered along with a teaser showing Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Gillian Anderson also joins this season as Margaret Thatcher, and Olivia Colman returns as Queen.

ASHLEY GRAHAM TEAMS UP WITH SPOTIFY: Ashley Graham and Spotify are set to debut a limited-series talk show called “Listen Up with Ashley Graham,” on Instagram Live. The show will cover her favorite podcasts as Spotify aims to amp up its reach; the supermodel has 11.2 million followers on the Gram. “I’ve been listening to so many great podcasts while at home in Nebraska — they are the perfect backdrop for my skating strolls with Isaac [her son] or when I need some solo time away from the family (everyone needs a break these days!),” Graham said in a statement. “I’m so excited to be teaming up with Spotify to host ‘Listen Up With Ashley Graham,’ where I’ll be discussing my favorite podcasts with fellow podcast-lovers and diving into topics that are of interest to me.”

THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE SHOOTING: Starz has announced that Season 3 of Steven Soderbergh’s The Girlfriend Experience has started shooting in London. The Affair’s Julia Goldani Telles will headline the third season, playing Iris, a young neuroscientist, with Oliver Masucci (Dark) as Georges Verhoeven, Frank Dillane (Fear The Walking Dead) as Christophe, Daniel Betts (Atlantic Crossing) as Rupert, Armin Karima (Sex Education) as Hiram, Tobi Bamtefa (Feel Good) as Brett, and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger) as Leanne.

TOM HARDY TO NARRATE AMAZON’S ALL OR NOTHING: Tom Hardy has signed on the voice Amazon’s latest All or Nothing documentary, which will profile a season in the life of Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur. The show will drop August 31 with three episodes, and another three will follow September 7, with the final three releasing September 14.