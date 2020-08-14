Industry News: The Devil, AMC, Disney+ and More!

PRPhotos.com

THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME TRAILER DROPS: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan topline Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, which is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. A trailer for the film, which shows how a group of sinister figures converge around a young man fighting off evil forces, has dropped. The film will premiere September 16.

AMC TO SELL MOVIE TICKETS FOR $0.15: In preparation for its reopening on August 20th, AMC Theatres says it will bring back 15-cent movie ticket prices, which is what they cost at the chain’s first Kansas City location in 1920. "As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each," AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. Initially, 100 theaters will open, with plans to open an additional 300 over the next two weeks.

DISNEY+ ROCKING STREAMING WARS: Disney+ is making serious progress in the SVOD landscape, according to Nielsen’s latest total audience report. Currently, streaming accounts for 25% of total TV usage, up from 19% year-over-year. Disney+ accounted for 4% during the first quarter of the year, not far behind Amazon’s 8%. Netflix accounts for 34% and YouTube gobbles up 20%, with Hulu taking in 11%.

STEINER STUDIOS TO BUILD NEW PRODUCTION HUB: New York City’s Steiner Studios will build out a new 500,000-square-foot film and TV production hub in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. With a $320 million private investment, the project will create thousands of jobs, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment said, and “advance diversity and equity in the media and entertainment industry” through targeted programs.