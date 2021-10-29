Industry News: The Kardashian-Jenners, Michelle Obama, Jon Hamm + More!

PRPhotos.com

SARAH HYLAND TO HOST 'PLAY-DOH SQUISHED': Sarah Hyland is set to host Play-Doh Squished for IMDb TV. Deadline reports the holiday special will feature three teams of two kids and two adults competing in a series of physical and creative challenges set in a Play-Doh winter wonderland. The one-hour show will launch on December 10th.

MICHELLE OBAMA TO GUEST STAR ON 'BLACKISH': Michelle Obama will guest star on Blackish when the ABC comedy returns for its eight and final season in 2022. Deadline reports that the First Lady is set to appear as herself, however details about when she will appear on the show have not yet been revealed.

JON HAMM TO VOICE FOX ANIMATION SERIES: Jon Hamm will voice the lead character in Fox’s animated series Grimsburg, set to premiere in 2023. The network announced Thursday (Oct. 28th) that the Mad Men alum will play Martin Flute, a "misanthropic" detective attempting to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

PRODUCTION ON THE NEW KARDASHIAN SERIES IS UNDERWAY: Variety reports that production on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu series is underway. The reality stars have teamed up with Fulwell 73 to produce their first project with the streaming service. Few details have been released about the show, which is currently untitled, but it is described by Hulu as the Kardashian-Jenners’ next chapter as they bring viewers a “new, intimate journey into their lives.”