Industry News: The Parent Trap, Modi, The Righteous Gemstones + More!

LINDSAY LOHAN AND JAMIE LEE CURTIS REUNITE FOR 'FREAKY FRIDAY' SEQUEL: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are reuniting for a sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy, Freaky Friday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo are expected to reprise their roles as a mother and daughter who wake up one Friday and find they have swapped bodies.

AL PACINO TEAMS WITH JOHNNY DEPP FOR 'MODI': Al Pacino will star in Johnny Depp’s directing effort, Modi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Riccardo Scamarico and Pierre Niney will also star in the biopic of Italian artist Amedo Modigliani.

JASON SCHWARTZMAN AND CAROL KATE TO STAR IN 'BETWEEN THE TEMPLES': Variety reports that Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane will star in Between The Temples, an “anxious comedy” from Nathan Silver. It is the story of a cantor who is locked in a crisis of faith when his grade-school music teacher re-enters his life as his new adult Bat Mitzvah student.

RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES RETURNS ON JUNE 18TH. HBO dropped the trailer for Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones Wednesday (May 10th). According to the show's official lognline, “When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.” Danny McBride’s megachurch comedy series returns on June 18th.