Industry News: The Prom, Servant, Jared Leto and More!

THE PROM TRAILER DROPS: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden and Andrew Rannells and others star in The Prom, from Ryan Murphy for Netflix. The plot centers on four Broadway stars who have seen their star dim, attempting to restart their careers by flying to Indiana to help a lesbian student banned from the prom bring her girlfriend to the prom. The trailer dropped Thursday.

SERVANT UNVEILS SECOND SEASON TRAILER: The second season trailer for M. Night Shymalan’s Servant is out ahead of the premiere on AppleTV January 15. The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Snatch) all reprising their characters for season two.

JARED LETO TO PLAY THE JOKER: Zack Snyder’s Justice League will feature Jared Leto as the Joker. He played the DC villain in Suicide Squad, and has joined the shooting of additional footage for the Snyder Cut of the 2017 superhero movie he was forced to exit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project will bow on HBO Max.

MARGE CHAMPION DIES AT 101: Marge Champion, a dancer, actor and model for Disney’s 1937 classic Snow White, has died at age 101. She won an Emmy for choreographing the television movie Queen of the Stardust Ballroom in 1937. She and her husband Gower Champion danced together in multiple musical classics, including the 1951 remake of Show Boat.