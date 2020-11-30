Industry News: The Prom, Thirteen Lives, Godzilla Vs. King and More!

PRPhotos.com

THE PROM TRAILER DROPS: Ryan Murphy‘s The Prom dropped the first trailer, with the film set to launch on Netflix December 11th. The A-list case Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Sofia Deler, and Kerry Washington. The story follows former celebs whose star has dimmed.

THIRTEEN LIVES HEADS TO AUSTRALIA: Imagine Entertainment and MGM will roll cameras on Ron Howard‘s upcoming drama Thirteen Lives, based on the 2018 Thai caves rescue incident, in Australia next March. Thirteen Lives is based on the 2018 Tham Laung cave rescue of a boys’ soccer team, who were trapped for days with no supplies. “Over the years, I’ve both enjoyed and creatively benefitted from collaborations with Australian artists and technicians in front of and behind the camera, from Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth to John Seale, Donald McAlpine and Andrew Rowlands and many others,” said Ron Howard. “From Thirteen Lives to the animated projected I am directing with Animal Logic in Australia, I am excited about the opportunity to film and work in Australia and dramatically expand on that list of collaborators whose sensibilities and work ethic I have long admired and respected.”

GODZILLA VS KING TO HIT STREAMER? Godzilla vs. King may be the next tentpole headed for a streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Legendary Pictures has reportedly fielded offers from Netflix and HBO Max. A Warner Bros. spokesperson told the pub they still plan to release the film in theaters, though it could theoretically be released on both a streamer and the big screen simultaneously, as is the case with Wonder Woman 1984.

DARIA NICOLODI DIES: Daria Nicolodi, star of Deep Red and Inferno, has died at age 70. Her death was announced by daughter Asia Argento. The cause of death was not released. “Rest in peace beloved mother. Now you can fly free with your great spirit and you won’t have to suffer anymore,” wrote Argento on Instagram. “I will try to go on for your beloved grandchildren and especially for you who would never want to see me so grieved. Even if without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference. I am close to all those who have known and loved her. I will always be your Aria, Daria.”