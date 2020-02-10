Industry News: The Thicket, Disney, Michael McIntyre and More!

PRPhotos.com

THE THICKET ADDS SOPHIA LILLIS, MORE: Sophia Lillis (It), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) and Charlie Plummer (Looking For Alaska) are joining Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones) in The Thicket, Deadline reports. The film will be directed by Elliott Lester, and is based on the novel of the same name by Joe R. Lansdale. The story follows Jack (Plummer) as attempts to rescue his sister (Lillis) after she got kidnapped by “Cut Throat Bill” (Rapace). Dinklage plays a bounty hunter.

DISNEY COMMITTED TO MULAN: While the new live-version of Mulan is facing unexpected release issues from China, one of the key markets, Disney is still committed to a unified global launch. Coronavirus has shut down all public theaters, but Variety reports that Disney is pushing ahead, despite the cost of a nonsynchronized launch and publicity campaign. Right now, the film will bow on March 27th.

MICHAEL MCINTYRE SNAGS NETFLIX SPECIAL: Michael McIntyre, one of the BBC’s biggest stars, is partnering with Netflix on a stand-up special. He will record the show at the London Palladium on March 5 and 6.

NETFLIX UNVEILS LIST OF TITLES PULLED BY DEMAND: Netflix has released its first Environmental Social Governance report, and in it, was a list of every instance it removed content due to government demands. Netflix reports that it happened nine times. Five came from Singapore, and included the movies The Last Hangover, The Last Temptation of Christ, the documentary The Legend of 420, and the TV series Cooking on High and Disjointed. In Vietnam, Netflix pulled Full Metal Jacket. In Germany, Netflix removed Night of the Living Dead. The streamer also pulled The Bridge from New Zealand and an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from Saudi Arabia.