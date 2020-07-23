Industry News: The Third Day, Disney, Charlize Theron and More!

PRPhotos.com

NEW PREMIERE FOR THE THIRD DAY: HBO has set a new premiere date for Jude Law and Naomie Harris‘ interactive drama The Third Day. Previously set to bow May 11, it will now premiere on September 14th. Coronavirus shut down production, and while the shooting was complete, post-production was not, Deadline reports. The six-part series also stars Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine.

DISNEY PLUS SNAGS MIRACULOUS: Disney Plus and the Disney Channel have snapped up animated movies based on the Miraculous franchise, produced by L.A.-based banner ZAG and Mediawan-owned The Little Prince producer ON Kids & Family. “With our two new movies, we’re expanding the world of Miraculous like never before as Ladybug and Cat Noir explore New York and Shanghai, and meet new superheroes as they take on treacherous villains far away from their home city of Paris,” said Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of ZAG.

CHARLIZE THERON TEASES THE OLD GUARD SEQUEL: Charlize Theron is in shock over Netflix’s prediction that her new movie, The Old Guard, based on the graphic novel of the same name, will reach 72 million homes in the first four weeks. “It’s pretty nutty, right?” says Charlize Theron, via Variety, who stars as the leader of a small group of immortal mercenaries. “It’s pretty crazy.” She also says that while a sequel hasn’t been approved yet, “I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.”

SHOWTIME BEATS BILLIONS SUIT: Showtime won a lawsuit filed by the Cayuga Nation over a May 2019 episode of Billions. A New York federal judge ruled that Cayuga can’t sue the network for defamation because the material it objected to involved the tribe as a governing body, instead of targeting its individual members. Cayuga sued the network, co-creators Brian Koppelman and Andrew Ross Sorkin and writer-producer David Levien, claiming that Billions portrayed them as participating in an illegal casino land deal.