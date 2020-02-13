Industry News: The Tourist, Lily Rose-Depp, Margot Robbie and More!

PRPhotos.com

FLEABAG PRODUCER, BBC REUNITE ON THE TOURIST: The BBC is teaming up with writing pair Harry and Jack Williams, whose Two Brother Pictures banner produced Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s Fleabag on The Tourist for the BBC. The six-part thriller-comedy was commissioned for BBC One; the show will be set in the Australian outback and center on a man being chased by a tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

GEORGE MACKAY AND LILY-ROSE DEPP TO STARY IN WOLF: George McKay (1917) and Lily-Rose Depp (The King) have signed on to star in an allegorical film titled Wolf. The film is budgeted between $2-$3 million.

ASGHAR FARHADI LINES UP A HERO: Two-time Oscar-winner Asghar Farhadi is heading into production on a new film dubbed A Hero, Deadline reports. The film marks a return to Iran and Farhadi’s mother tongue after Everybody Knows starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

MARGOT ROBBIE JOINS DAVID O. RUSSELL FILM: Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie has joined David O’ Russell‘s untitled New Regency film, which reportedly also stars Christian Bale. No details were given about the plot, though Deadline reports it is based on an original story idea by Russell.