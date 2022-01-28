Industry News: The View, Betty White Tribute, Kim Kardashian + More!

Getty Images

FORMER HOSTS RETURNING TO 'THE VIEW': People confirmed Thursday (Jan. 27th) that The View will be welcoming Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselback back to the table to guest co-host the show this February. The three women, who are among the show's longest-running co-hosts, are making their return on separate dates throughout the month of February to celebrate the series' 25th season.

CHRISTIAN SLATER JOINS 'FREELANCE': Christian Slater is joining the action-comedy Freelance, currently filming in Columbia. According to Deadline, the Golden Globe winner will be joining a cast that features John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba.

GUESTS FOR BETTY WHITE TRIBUTE RVEALED: E! News revealed the full list of A-list celebrity guests for NBC’s tribute to the late Betty White on Thursday (Jan. 27th). According to the outlet, President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Goldie Hawn, Bryan, Ted Danson, Ana Gasteyer, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Joel McHale, Jean Smart and Mary Steenburgen will all appear on Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl Monday, Jan. 31st on NBC. White's former Hot in Cleveland co-stars Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick will also appear, as will White's Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence.

ALLY SHEEDY HATED 'THE BREAKFAST CLUB' MAKEOVER: Ally Sheedy revealed to Page Six that although The Breakfast Club was “nothing but a gift,” she didn’t like her character’s makeover at the end of the film. She told the outlet, “It was uncomfortable even when we were filming it. It was one of those things, though. It was the ’80s, and we got to take this young woman who seems like a crazy person and make her into, you know, somebody pretty or whatever it was.” She added, “But I agree Allison is much more delicious before the hair bow goes on.”

SKIMS VALUED AT $3.2 BILLION: Kim Kardashian's Skims are now valued at $3.2 billion. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the reality star’s shapewear line’s value has seen a 100% increase since April 2021. Kardashian co-founded Skims in 2019 alongside company CEO Jens Grede.