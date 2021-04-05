Industry News: The Witcher, Sean Penn, Bless the Harts and More!

PRPhotos.com

NETFLIX’S THE WITCHER SEASON TWO WRAPS: Netflix‘s The Witcher Season Two has wrapped in the U.K. “It has been fantastic to shoot The Witcher here in the U.K.,” said showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. “We have filmed at some incredible locations including Fountains Abbey, Blea Tarn, Hodge Close, Frensham Ponds, and of course, our comforting home at Arborfield Studios. We’ve assembled the best British talent and crew who have been passionate, professional and brilliant partners through such a complex and unprecedented filming experience. Now we can’t wait for everyone to see all of the hard work that has gone into this production.” Netflix has revealed the logline for the series: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

SEAN PENN DOCUMENTARY SELLS TO DISCOVERY: Discovery Plus has snagged Citizen Penn, a documentary that focuses on Sean Penn‘s humanitarian efforts in Haiti following the devastating 2010 earthquake that killed 250,000 people and displaced 5 million. The documentary will premiere May 6th.

BLESS THE HARTS TO END: The second season of Fox‘s Bless the Harts will be its last, Deadline reports. The animated series will finish its current season in May. It will likely be replaced with another animated series Sunday, such as Housebroken, featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Horgan and Nat Faxon.

MIDORI FRANCIS SPIT ON: Dash & Lily star Midori Francis tweeted that she was a victim amid a rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. On her personal Twitter account, Francis, who is of Japanese descent, detailed the incident, alleging that she “was spat on directly by a passenger in a black car which slowed down and intentionally spat out the window at me,” adding that she “was close enough to the car to know it was intentional.” She has since deleted the tweet.