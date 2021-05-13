Industry News: This Is Us, Paris Hilton, Dax Shepard + More!

PRPhotos.com

'THIS IS US' TO END AFTER SEASON 6: This Is Us will end after its sixth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC is preparing to make the announcement official on Friday (May 14th) when the network reveals its 2021-2022 schedule. The season five finale airs Tuesday, May 25th.

JANELLE MONAE JOINS KNIVES OUT: Deadline reports that Janelle Monae is set to join Dainel Craig in the next installment of Knives Out. Dave Bautista and Edward Norton were also recently added to the cast. The film is slated to make its debut on Netflix, who recently closed a deal for the next two installments of the film series.

DAX SHEPARD SIGNS WITH SPOTIFY: Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast will be exclusive to Spotify, starting on July 1st. The weekly show features in-depth interviews with celebrity, artists, authors and other notable guests. It is the latest major podcast deal for Spotify who signed Joe Rogan for an exclusive deal in December 2020.

ADULT SWIM SHOWS TO GET FEATURE FILMS: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metaloclypse and The Venture Bros. will all be getting feature length-films. Deadline reports that the movies based on the popular Adult Swim series will be released on Blue-ray/DVD and Premium Video On Demand before moving to the network and HBO Max.

NBC TO BROADCAST 'ANNIE LIVE!': NBC has announced their next live musical event. According to Deadline, the network will broadcast Annie Live! as a special holiday musical event. Robert Greenblat will executive produce along with Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on such NBC’s live musicals The Sound of Music Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

PARIS HILTON LANDS PEACOCK DOCU-SERIES: Paris Hilton will star in a in a 13-episode docu-series about her upcoming wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum. According to a press release from Peacock, Paris In Love will show everything including bridal dress shopping, the bachelorette party and the big day itself.