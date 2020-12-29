Industry News: Tina Fey, Anthony Padilla and More!

PRPhotos.com

MOST ANTICIPATED TV SHOWS: Several Emmy, Oscar and Tony winners are leading new shows, and The Hollywood Reporter previewed the most hotly anticipated shows in 2021. Several shows are reboots—Bel-Air, The Mighty Ducks, Dexter— while others are based on beloved books (Pachinko), fascinating people (The Dropout) or the life of a well-known star (Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me). Some are actually original ideas (a new Tina Fey comedy, Girls5Eva, about a one-hit wonder girl group taking another shot at stardom). Which shows are you most excited for next year?

ANTHONY PADILLA & MYKIE BUY HOME: YouTubers Anthony Padilla and Mykie have snagged a home in the L.A. hills for $2.3 million. It last sold in 2017 as a fixer up for $1.3 million.

DEMON SLAYER OVERTAKES SPIRITED AWAY TO TOP JAPAN’S B.O.: Hayao Miyazaki's nearly two-decade reign atop Japan's all-time box office rankings has ended. Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train became Japan's biggest box-office hit of all time this weekend, earning $313.9 million.