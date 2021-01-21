Industry News: Tom Holland, Paul Greengrass, Black Panther and More!

PRPhotos.com

TOM HOLLAND DID WHAT? When Tom Holland heard he was cast as Spider-Man he broke his computer, he told Variety. He found out after an exhausting round of auditions after losing a game of golf, and thinking he’s also lost the part he said: “I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in ‘Marvel.’ I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. It said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’ I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’ And obviously, that was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who’s quite tech savvy, was like, ‘No. There’s no way that’s real. They would have called you. They’ve been hacked.’ And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened.”

PAUL GREENGRASS PREDICTS THEATERS WILL REV UP IN SIX MONTHS: Paul Greengrass has said that he expects people to return to movie theaters within six months. He told the BBC’s Radio 4 program: “I think we’ll be back in cinemas sooner than we think, in six months I think we’ll start to go back.” His Tom Hanks drama is now largely being viewed on the small screen, not ideal, he said: “We made it for the big screen. But the movie industry is facing a great crisis, obviously. Production has been interrupted and cinemas are mostly closed across the world. The choice is what do you do. We could have elected to delay the release a year, but I didn’t want to do that. I thought it was a film that is relevant to today.”

DANIEL KALUUYA ON BLACK PANTHER: Speaking to Variety, Daniel Kaluuya said first realized that Black Panther was more than a movie while he was shooting it. He said: “I think it’s something that we were aware that was bubbling. There was one day, we did the waterfall scene, and obviously in between takes, everyone just stays on set, and there were hundreds of people on set. And we had actual drummers in between the takes. They would play the beat for Snoop Dogg‘s ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot.’ And then everyone would go ‘Snoop!’ Like, hundreds of people would literally do that, and when I saw that, I was like — yeah, this isn’t going to be quiet. There was just an energy. Everyone was so privileged to be part of this moment.”

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL IS IN PRODUCTION: Amazon Studios‘ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is filming its fourth season in New York with COVID precautions in full effect. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and HBO‘s Succession were two marquee New York-based series set to begin production in the summer, but got pushed back.