Industry News: ‘Tomorrow War’, Jeff Goldblum, Kiefer Sutherland + More!

A 'TOMORROW WAR' SEQUEL MAY BE IN THE WORKS: According to Deadline, Skydance and Amazon Studios are already in discussions to develop a sequel to The Tomorrow War. The film, which ranks as the biggest live-action streaming event of the summer, made its debut July 2nd on Prime Video. The outlet reports that the plan is to bring back the entire creative team both in front of and behind the camera, including actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.

JEFF GOLDBLUM JOINS SEARCH 'PARTY': Jeff Goldblum is set to join the Season 5 cast of Search Party. Deadline reports that the Jurassic Park star will have a recurring role as Tunnel Quinn, a charismatic tech billionaire. Goldblum said in a statement, “Search Party is such a brilliant show. What a thrill and a privilege it is to get to be a little part of it! I respect and adore everyone involved with this magical entertainment.”

KIEFER SUTHERLAND TO PLAY FDR: Kiefer Sutherland will once again be playing the President of the United States. TV Line Reports that the Designated Survivor star will take on the role of President Franklin D. Roosevelt opposite Gillian Anderson’s Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime;s upcoming anthology series The First Lady.

SJP SHARES PREVIEW OF 'JUST LIKE THAT…' SCRIPT: Sarah Jessica Parker teased fans with a sneak peak of the first script for the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That… An Instagram post shared by the actress reveals that the first episode of the series, titled “Hello It’s Me” will be written by series creator Michael Patrick King.

UZO ADUBA AND MATTHEW BRODERICK TO STAR IN 'PAINKILLER': Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick will star in Netflix’s upcoming limited drama series, Painkiller, about the opioid crisis and the role of Purdue Pharma. Deadline reports that West Duchovny (The Magicians), Dina Shihabi (Jack Ryan) and John Rothman (One Mississippi) will also star in the project. Production on the six-episode limited series will begin later this year.