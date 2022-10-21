Industry News: Trevor Noah, William H. Macy, Chelsea Handler + More!

NETFLIX TO STREAM TREVOR NOAH'S THIRD COMEDY SPECIAL NEXT MONTH: Trevor Noah’s third Netflix comedy special, I Wish You Would, will premiere on November 22nd. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hour-long special was recorded in Toronto one day after he announced that he’d be departing The Daily Show.

WILLIAM H. MACY TO GUEST ON 'THE CONNERS': William H. Macy will reunite with his former TV daughter Emma Kenney. The two Shamleless stars will share the screen when Macy guest stars in an upcoming episode of The Conners. TV Line reports that he will play one of Dan‘s (John Goodman) best friends from high school.

CHELSEA HANDLER TO HOST CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS: Chelsea Handler will host the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Deadline reports the ceremony will be held Sunday, January 15th and air live from 7 to 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

GARRETT DILLAHUNT TO RECUR ON 'DEAD TO ME': Deadline reports that Garrett Dillahunt has joined the third and final season of Dead To Me as a recurring guest star. The Netflix comedy series will stream November 17th.