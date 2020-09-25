Industry News: Tribeca Film Festival, Millie Bobby Brown, Eugene Green and More!

PRPhotos.com

TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL TO ADD VIDEO GAMES: In 2021, video games will be added to Tribeca Film Festival’s program of official selections. Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal tells The Hollywood Reporter, "Tribeca has always served to bring artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms. It’s incredible to see how game creators develop these immersive worlds with their own, unique stories, characters, lore and languages, and their work should be celebrated."

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN ON KUWTK: Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown sat down with Variety to discuss her new turn as Sherlock Holmes’ little sister, but also about saying farewell to one of her favorite shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians: “It’s very sad. I’m so sad. I’ve been watching them for years, but everything must come to an end….. Oh, my gosh, I’m going to miss lots. I enjoyed it so much. Every Sunday night, I was obsessed.”

EUGENE GREEN BOOTED FROM SAN SEBASTIAN: The San Sebastian Film Festival has kicked French filmmaker Eugene Green for refusing to wear a mask. A statement from the festival read, “On Wednesday evening, 23rd, at the Principe 9 movie theater, at the screening of Atarrabi et Mikelats, from the Zinemira section, an unpleasant incident occurred. The director of the film, Eugène Green, was asked up to five times by the Festival staff to put on the mask and to put it on correctly. Finally, due to his lack of collaboration, the Festival management asked him to leave the theater. Two Basque Police agents informed him that an administrative complaint will be processed, for which he could receive a fine.”

IFC FILMS BUYS LITTLE FISH: IFC Films has snapped up Chad Hartigan’s Little Fish, a love story set in a post-pandemic world starring Olivia Cook, Jack O’Connell and singer-songwriter Soko. The story follows newlyweds navigating a world in which pandemic victims lose their memories. “Chad Hartigan’s prescient and deeply felt love story blew us away on every level,” said Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films. “The stellar performances and gorgeous cinematography complement Chad’s unique and beautiful vision. This is the love story for this moment – bring tissues.”