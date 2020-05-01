Industry News: Trolls, Prince William, In My Skin and More!

PRPhotos.com

TROLLS FRACAS CONTINUES: NBC CEO Jeff Shell is addressing a recent industry debate about Universal Pictures‘ decision to release Trolls World Tour digitally as the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters. AMC pledged to not show Universal Pictures films after saying that the success of Trolls proved PVOD’s viability. Now, Shell is telling analysts he expects theaters will “some day again going to be the central element to our business,” adding that “is how people make their movies and how they expect the movies to be seen.” Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh said while recent movies have had digital success, “we will determine our future distribution approach on a title-by-tile basis.”

BBC FOLLOWED PRINCE WILLIAM’S EXAMINATION OF MENTAL HEALTH: Prince William has signed on to be the face of mental health in football. A BBC One documentary followed William as he tracked players, fans and managers at all levels of the sport, and discussed the very real struggles some players have with mental health. The working title is Tackling Mental Health With the Duke of Cambridge, and will air as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

HULU SNAGS IN MY SKIN: Hulu has grabbed the rights to the award-winning dark British comedy In My Skin. The five-part series will premiere on the platform June 4th. In My Skin was written and created by Kayleigh Llewellyn. Lucy Forbes directs.

VIRTUAL STAR WARS CONVENTION TO LAUNCH MAY 4th: Reedpop, the organization behind Star Wars Celebration, is hosting An Online Revelry: May the 4th With With You. Multiple virtual events, including live-tweeting movies and episodes of both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, plus Q&A sessions and discussions with writers and voice actors associated with the franchise are set. A similar set-up is being planned for Revenge of the 5th.