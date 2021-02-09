Industry News: Tyler Perry, Beverly Peele, Michael B. Jordan and More!

PRPhotos.com

TYLER PERRY PARTNERS WITH LINKEDIN: Tyler Perry is teaming up with LinkedIn for a series called Conversations for Change, a content and community discussion series created to drive engagement on racism in the workplace. Perry is serving as guest editor this week. Perry told Variety: “I wanted to be a part of LinkedIn’s Conversations for Change because there’s so much that is going on in the country that we need to talk about. The word ‘conversation’ means a dialogue between people, and in dialogue is where you find all of the truth, all of the pain, all of the nuance, and where you get to the heart of what’s really affecting so many of us.”

BEVERLY PEELE ACCUSES PETER NYGARD OF ASSAULT: Supermodel Beverly Peele is opening up about being terrorized by Peter Nygard. She shared in the Unseamly doc streaming on Discovery+: “I ended up signing a contract with Nygard for three years … It became clear to me that this was a horrible idea, five minutes after I signed the contract.” She continued: “I don’t think Peter Nygard understands what no means … In his world, no means yes.” Peele got pregnant and “the whole pregnancy I thought it was my husband’s … and then the baby came out … the baby looked identical to Peter,” she recalled. “I didn’t want to hold my son for three months because of Peter Nygard … I had nightmares for three years because of Peter Nygard.” Nygard was arrested in Canada on charges of assaulting dozens of women; he is awaiting extradition. A group of 57 women sued him last February, and his sons also joined the suit.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN’S OUTLIER SIGNS FILM DEAL: Michael B. Jordan‘s Outlier have signed a deal with Amazon to magnify their partnership, with a first-look film deal and overall TV deal. First up from their partnership will be Jordan’s starring vehicle, Without Remorse, out April 30th. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society! Michael, Liz and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious and addictive content that can reach our global audience. They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to see Without Remorse, our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe. It’s an action-packed thrill ride fans will love.”

ROB DELANEY, ALICE EVE & EDWINA FINDLEY JOIN AMAZON THRILLER: Rob Delaney, Alice Eve and Edwina Findley have joined Amazon Prime‘s The Power. The global thriller is based on Naomi Alderman‘s novel of the same name following the story of teenage girls who can electrocute people at will; 10 episodes are planned.