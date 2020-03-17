Industry News: Uma Thurman, Disney, Peaky Blinders and More!

PRPhotos.com

UMA THURMAN SERIES ON HOLD: Keshet has suspended filming on the Uma Thurman series Suspicion over coronavirus concerns, Variety reports. The series was just announced last week, and will follow the kidnapping of a son of an American business VIP, played by Thurman. The show will land on Apple TV. Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Angel Coulby also star.

DISNEY TO CLOSE ALL NORTH AMERICAN STORES: The Walt Disney Co. will close all of its North American stores during the coronavirus, starting today (Tuesday). Disney is also shuttering Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando. Disney hotels in Walt Disney World and its Vero Beach Resort will close by March 20. Last week, Disney closed all of its North American parks, and the one in Paris.

PEAKY BLINDERS, LINE OF DUTY ON PAUSE: BBC dramas Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty are being put on halt amid coronavirus concerns. A BBC spokeswoman said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.” No word yet on the length of the pause.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC CEO LUCIAN GRAINGE HAS CORONAVIRUS: Just a few weeks after throwing a star-studded 60th birthday bash with celebs like Kris Jenner and James Corden in attendance, Universal Music CEO Sir Lucian Grainge has tested positive for coronavirus, he shares. Page Six reports that his diagnosis has rattled Hollywood and the many moguls, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, legendary music manager Irving Azoff, British billionaire Philip Green, top entertainment attorney Allen Grubman and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who were in attendance.