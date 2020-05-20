Industry News: Upriver Studios, Webby Awards, Penelope Cruz and More!

PRPhotos.com

UPRIVER STUDIOS OFFERS PRODUCTION ALTERNATIVE: As New York City continues to battle coronavirus, film and TV production may resume Upstate. Upriver Studios in Saugerties is offering 104,000 square feet of sound stages and production space in a facility overseen by actress and director Mary Stuart Masterson. “As crazy as it seems to be launching a business in a pandemic,” Masterson said, “it turns out Upriver Studios is the right place at the right time for productions who need to find a safe haven.”

WEBBY AWARDS ANNOUNCED: The 24th Webby Awards, re-named WFH: Webby From Home, handed out awards to Jimmy Fallon, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Tom Hanks, and Game of Thrones. Patton Oswalt hosted the show, which is dedicated to honoring outstanding people and companies using the Internet in response to the challenges imposed by coronavirus.

PENELOPE CRUZ’S WASP NETWORK DROPS ON NETFLIX… Wasp Network, a Cuban political thriller starring Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez, will debut on Netflix June 19th. Olivier Assayas directed and wrote the script. The story is based on the true tale of the Cuban Five, intelligence officers arrested in Florida in the 1990s and convicted of espionage.

ADAM SANDLER SET FOR HUSTLE: Adam Sandler has signed on to star in Netflix’s Hustle from We the Animals director Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler’s Happy Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and LeBron James and Maverick Carter‘s SpringHill Entertainment will produce. Sandler plays a basketball scout.