Industry News: Venice Film Festival, Vince McMahon, Disney and More!

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL REVEALS PLANS: The Venice Film Festival plans to stick to 50% capacity regulations this year, and will implement testing and temperature scanning protocols. Venice also announced the line-up for 2021’s 78th edition. In the line-up are several studio projects including Warner Brother’s Dune, Universal’s Halloween Kills and Last Night in Soho and Disney’s The Last Duel. Also up: Netflix’s The Hand of God and The Power of the Dog.

VINCE MCMAHON SHOW IN THE WORKS: WWE and Blumhouse are teaming up on a scripted series about Vince McMahon and his federal steroids trial. The series is titled The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon. Blumhouse TV president Chris McCumber told Variety: “We have a dramatic, riveting saga – one that’s crazier than fiction – that will appeal to the cross-section of Blumhouse and WWE fans. To say I’m thrilled about collaborating again with WWE is an understatement.”

DISNEY GREENLIGHTS MARRIAGE MURDER SERIES: Disney+ is moving forward with the genre-busting marriage murder series Wedding Season. The eight-part original is set for Star, Disney+’s international home for adult shows.

PEPPA PIG ON TOP: Revenue for the Peppa Pig owner Hasbro surged 54% to $1.32 billion in the second quarter, Variety reports. Peppa Pig and newbies Cruel Summer and The Rookie are seen as part of the success, plus toy sales related to Marvel/Disney’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow.