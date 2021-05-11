Industry News: Venom 2, Breaking Boundaries, Berlin and More!

VENOM 2 TRAILER DROPS: Fans are getting a peek at the much-awaited Venom sequel. In the trailer, crazed serial killer Cletus (Woody Harrelson) survives a lethal injection, and he and Eddie (Tom Hardy) to epic battle. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will be released September 24, 2021.

TRAILER FOR BREAKING BOUNDARIES DROPS: The message in the first trailer for David Attenborough’s Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet: “The science is clear, and has been communicated for the past 30 years, and still we’re not moving in the right direction.” The Netflix film tells the story of climate change, and will drop June 4th.

BERLIN’S SUMMER FESTIVAL IS A GO: The Berlin International Film Festival will hold an in-person, open-air festival to screen winners of the 2021 Berlinale. It will be held June 9-June 20 at 16 venues in Berlin.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE SETS BROADWAY RETURN: Mrs. Doubtfire will return to Broadway with previews on October 21, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and an official opening night on December 5. The adaptation of the Robin Williams hit movie played three performances in 2020 before the COVID shutdown. Rob McClure takes on the title role.