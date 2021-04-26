Industry News: Vin Diesel, Anthony Bourdain, Natalie Chaidez and More!

PRPhotos.com

NEW VIN DIESEL SET: STXfilms has set the next Vin Diesel film, with F. Gary Gray on tap to direct. Action-comedy Muscle will begin shooting this year. This will be a re-collab for the pair, who started working together with 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, which went onto earn $1.2B at the box office.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN DOC TO DROP SOON: Morgan Neville's About Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will hit theaters on July 16, 2021. The film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 11, 2021. Bourdain died by suicide in June of 2018, but made is name through his culinary work and writing, but also the CNN series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, which won 12 Emmys over five years.

NATALIE CHAIDEZ BOARDS FLIGHT ATTENDANT: The Kaley Cuoco-fronted HBO Max drama has recruited Queen of the South’s Natalie Chaidez to co-run the show with Steve Yockney for its second season. Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin, who were co-showrunners of season one, are exiting. Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk also star.

GLORIA ESTEFAN JOINS FATHER OF THE BRIDE: Warner Bros. an Plan B’s Cuban-American Father of the Bride has snagged Gloria Estefan to join Andy Garcia in the reboot. Gaz Alazraki will direct and Matt Lopez is writing.