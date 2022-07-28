Industry News: Weird Al, Santa Clause, Grey’s Anatomy + More!

'WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY' TO PREMIERE IN NOVEMBER: Roku revealed Wednesday (July 27th) that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on November 4th. The film features Danielle Radcliffe in the title role and includes Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, and Quinto Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.

DEACON WITHERSPOON TO MAKE ACTING DEBUT: The 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is set to make his acting debut. Netflix announced Wednesday (July 27th), that Deacon Phillippe will guest star in several episodes of Never Have I Ever’s third season. According to Page Six, the recent high school graduate is now pursuing both acting and music careers.

DAVID KRUMHOLTS TO REPRISE 'SANTA CLAUSE' ROLE: Deadline reports that David Krumholtz will reprise his role as Bernard the Elf in the upcoming Disney+ series based on The Santa Clause films. Krumholtz played Bernard in the first two movies in the three-film franchise. Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell are also poised to return as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

HARRY SHUM JR TO JOIN 'GREY'S ANATOMY': Harry Shum Jr. is joining the cast of Grey’s Anatomy. Deadline reports that the Glee alum is boarding the medical drama’s upcoming 19th season as a surgical resident.