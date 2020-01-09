Industry News: Women in Film, GLAAD, Ink Master and More!

PRPhotos.com

MAJOR GAINS FOR FEMALE LEADS: Women are leading more top-grossing films than ever, according to a report hailing from San Diego State University, though there is still progress to be made. The report looked at 100 domestic top-grossing films, finding that the percentage of female protagonists rose from 31% in 2018, to 40% in 2019, “reaching a recent historic high.” Females account for 37% of major characters in last year’s top films, an increase of 1 percentage point from 2018. In speaking roles, men outnumbered women 2-to-1. “We have now seen two consecutive years of substantial gains for female protagonists, indicating the beginning of a positive shift in representation,” said Dr. Martha M. Lauzen, the report’s author and executive director of SDSU’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film. “That said, it is important to note that moviegoers are still almost twice as likely to see a male character as a female character in a speaking role.”

BOMBSHELL, EUPHORIA, WATCHMEN AMONG GLAAD NOMS: A diverse menu of fictional and real life narratives are being nominated for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. A total of 176 nominations in categories from movies to newspaper articles were issued. “The GLAAD Awards this year not only celebrate new LGBTQ stories that educate, entertain, and affect positive cultural change, but remind LGBTQ people and allies that in an election year, our visibility and voices have never been more important,” said GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. In the outstanding film category for wide release: the truth-based Fox News tale Bombshell, Olivia Wilde‘s Booksmart, Renee Zellweger‘s biopic Judy, Focus Features‘ Downton Abbey and Paramount‘s Elton John biopic Rocketman. The GLAAD ceremony will take place on April 16th.

INK MASTER JUDGE OLIVER PECK IS OUT: After 13 seasons, Ink Master judge Oliver Peck has left the show following backlash over old photos of him in blackface. In a statement, he said: “After filming 13 great seasons of Ink Master, the producers and I have decided it’s best to part ways. The offensive photos of me which recently surfaced from many years ago can only be a distraction to the amazing show I have loved being a part of and its many talented artists. I want to thank the show’s cast, crew, contestants and awesome fans. It’s been a blast and an honor and I wish my friends and colleagues the very best in whatever the future holds.” The 16-episode Season 13 premiered Tuesday on Paramount Network.

NETFLIX TO BRING MOBILE-ONLY PLAN TO MASSES? India was the first country in the world with the option to snag a $2.99 per month mobile-only plan from Netflix. Now, the plan is available in Malaysia. And soon, CEO Reed Hastings says, it could be available around the world. Yet Netflix doesn’t see it replacing the higher-priced, more wide-ranging plans. How much would you pay per month for a mobile only streaming subscription?