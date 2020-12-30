Industry News: Wonder Woman 3, Pierre Cardin and More!

PRPhotos.com

WHERE COULD WONDER WOMAN 3 GO? Director Patty Jenkins has said she’s consider a third installment of Wonder Woman, and create a “contemporary story.” She has also discussed a spinoff, The Amazons, which she pictures releasing before a third film. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Jenkins’ commitment to this four-arc sequence, and her role as director of the Star Wars film Rogue Squadron, meaning that the threequel would arrive maybe four years from now.

PIERRE CARDIN DIES: The iconic French designer Pierre Cardin has died at age 98. He died at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-seine, near Paris. In addition to making beautiful clothing, he is beloved for democratizing luxury and creating ready-to-wear fashion sold at department stores.

L.A. COUNTY URGES FILM & TV TO PAUSE: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging film and TV productions to put their work on pause due to the surge in COVID. “Although music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate,” the health department said, “we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases. Identify and delay higher risk activities, and focus on lower-risk work for now, if at all possible.”